Lucile E. (Zahn) Polzean
Fond du Lac - Lucile E. (Zahn) Polzean, 99, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Francis Home. She was born June 6, 1921 in Byron, the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Bloohm) Zahn. She attended the following schools: Brownsville, Mayville and Fond du Lac.
Lucile married Francis "Butch" Polzean September 23, 1944 at St. Patrick's Church, Fond du Lac.
She was employed at Citizens Loan (the Money Shop) for 37 years. Lucile was a die-hard Brewers fan. She loved spending time fishing with her husband. Due to low vision in her later years, she enjoyed getting books from Wisconsin Talking Book. Lucile was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was confirmed into that faith on December 9, 2001 by Reverend John Radetski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001 and a brother, Donald Zahn in 2000.
Her only surviving relatives are cousins.
Services: greeters at Lucile's visitation will be two angels sent by God, Shirley (Polzean-Campagna) Patin and Barbara Gerritson on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth St Way, Fond du Lac. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00 AM officiated by Reverend John Radetski. Entombment is at Ledgeview Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers for Lucile's service are her cousins, Doug and Ann Polzean, Perry and Mary Polzean, Adam and Carol Kulhanek, Brenda Michels and David Waas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lucile's name may be directed to the St. Francis Home Employee fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com