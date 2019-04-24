Lucille "Lucy" A. (Blonigen) Lefeber



of Saint Cloud - Lucille "Lucy" A. (Blonigen) Lefeber, age 87, of St. Cloud, joined her family into Eternal Life on Monday, April 22, 2019.



She was born August 3, 1931, to the late Henry & Philomena (Weber) Blonigen. On August 30, 1952, she married Marvin F. Lefeber. Marvin preceded her in death on July 2, 2007; her son, Gary, also preceded her in death on July 2, 1956.



Lucy was a member of St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, the Christian Women Society, Catholic Financial Life, and the Harvey Blonigen Post 478 American Legion Auxiliary.



She was employed at St. Lawrence Seminary (her home away from home) and was indoctrinated into the Province of St. Joseph of the Capuchin Order on April 18, 2000.



Lucy enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and time spent with her family. She was well known for spending her time outdoors tending to her flowers, garden, and yard.



Survivors include her three daughters, Gay (Joe) Meyer of rural St. Cloud "St. Joe", Pam (Mike) Casillas of Fond du Lac, and Sue (Ken) Koenigs of rural Malone "St. Peter"; her son, Greg Lefeber of Campbellsport; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gerald Blonigen; her sister, Bernice Kohlman; two sisters-in-law, Marge Blonigen and Rosemary Dreifuerst; four brothers-in-law, Darrel McArthur, Lavern "Jim" Lefeber, Joe Lefeber, and Harold "Flip" Lefeber. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; her son, Gary; seven brothers; three sisters; nine sisters-in-law; and six brothers-in-law;



Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Larry Abler, OFM, Cap. will officiate.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home in St. Cloud on Friday morning, April 26th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.



Lucy's family would like to express their special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Strong and the Agnesian Hospice staff for all their compassionate care; we never could have fulfilled mom's final wish without you.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.



Due to the road construction taking place in St. Cloud, it is highly recommended to access St. Cloud from the North end of the village via Rusmar Road. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019