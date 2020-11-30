Lucille E. FieldsFond du Lac - Lucille "Lu" Eleanor Fields, 98, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Lakeview Assisted Living. She was born in the town of Byron to Ernest and Eleanore (Durant) Yantz on February 26, 1922. Lu was united in marriage to Vincent Fields on January 13, 1943 in Waupun.Lu was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Holy Family Parish.Lu is survived by her husband Vincent; children Richard (Lynda) Fields, Robert (Margaret) Fields, Roger (Alice) Fields and Rebecca (Mike) Leavitt; 15 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way. She is further survived by one brother-in-law Daryl Fields, other relatives and friends.Lu was preceded in death by her son Ralph, granddaughter Angela Fields and one brother Ward Yantz.Services: Lu's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The Mass will be livestreamed on Holy Family's Facebook page. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.The Fields family expresses tremendous gratitude to the staff of Lakeview Place and Agnesian Hospice for their care.