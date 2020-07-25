Lucille J. Czoschke
Rosendale - Lucille Johanna Czoschke, 99, of Rosendale, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Tower View Villa.
She was born on August 20, 1920, in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Esther Marose Rhode. On November 16, 1940, she married her soulmate Lawrence Czoschke at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Rogersville. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1986.
Lucille was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and volunteered 10 years with the Red Cross. She worked at the Knitting Works in Ripon and also Green Giant in Rosendale. Her favorite of all her jobs was definitely farming alongside her husband. Lucille had a love for life, gardening, cooking/baking, playing bingo and most of all, her family. She enjoyed every moment she spent with her son, daughter-in-law, grandkids and their spouses and great grandkids.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Mary Jo) Czoschke, her granddaughter, Stephanie (Davis) Tsai, her granddaughter in law Shawna Czoschke and her three great grandkids: Gabrielle, Ethan and Isabelle.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, her grandson Jason Czoschke, her brother Donald (Janell) Rhode, her brothers-in-law: Earl (Johanna) Czoschke and Elmer (Ruth) Czoschke; her sisters-in-law: Mabel (Bill) Beekman, Gladys (Fred) Uecker, Laverne (Frank) Retzack and Dolly (Ed) Raube.
Lucille had a heart of gold. She was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be greatly missed.
SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Rosendale Cemetery, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating.
Special thank-you to Barb Sullivan and the staff at Tower View Villa for their care and compassion shown to Lucille and family for the past two years. Also, a special thank-you to Generations Home Care & Hospice for their kindness and support shown to Lucille and her family.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420