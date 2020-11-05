Lucille M. CullenChilton, Wisconsin - Lucille M. (Groeschl) Cullen, age 92, Chilton, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Lucille was born February 28, 1928, in the Town of Stockbridge, Calumet County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Anton (Tony) and Veronica (Franzen) Groeschl. Lucille was one of six children. She grew up working on the family farm where she learned responsibility early by helping her parents, grandparents and uncles with farm chores, caring for her siblings and helping her mother in the kitchen. She learned the art of cooking, baking and sewing from her mother and her grandmother Mary Franzen.Lucille attended elementary school at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jericho where she enjoyed art class and looked forward to helping her teacher with special art projects. She attended Chilton High School for two years where she played the bass horn in the band and enjoyed learning to sew in home economics class. She continued to help her parents on the farm until she married Jim and began raising a family. Lucille met the love of her life at a dance at Brothertown when Jim asked her to dance to the tune "The Blue Skirt Waltz". She always remembered that special night and always cherished hearing that waltz.On November 27, 1945, Lucille married James H. Cullen Jr. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jericho. They were married 47 years until the time of Jim's death on May 6, 1993. They resided most of their married life in Hayton, Town of Charlestown, where they were members of St. Martin's Catholic Church and where they raised six children. Lucille spent all of her married life raising, caring for and enjoying her family.Lucille worked part time at an area Mink Ranch in her earlier years and did babysitting for family and friends. Lucille enjoyed helping out whenever she could be of service. She was a former member of St. Martin's Christian Mothers and of the Calumet Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Later in her career she provided administrative support for her husband's career in meeting the needs of area farmers. In the twilight of her life Lucille was a prayer warrior for her family, always offering up prayers for her children, grandchildren and friends that may be going through rough times.God gave Lucille a loving and caring compassion for people and a special gift and love of cooking, especially desserts that she made for special occasions. She knew what everyone's favorite dessert was and she enjoyed making them for their birthday or for holiday family get-togethers. Lucille used her baking talents to make pies and desserts for area restaurants. Many times people enjoyed her pies so much that they would buy the whole pie to take home. She had a reputation for baking poppy seed cakes and tortes for funerals. People looked forward to her desserts and many times they were the first desserts consumed.Lucille was a dedicated and loving wife, a caring and compassionate mother and grandmother. She dearly loved all of her grandchildren and cherished every time she had an opportunity to visit with them, especially the little ones that brought her so much joy. Mom, you gave us so much to be thankful for. You were always there for us with your love, your caring and your prayers. You helped us through many rough times. You were the best mom and grandmother anyone could ask for. Thank you for your love and prayers and thank you for the wonderful food and desserts too! You are a beautiful person inside and out and will be greatly missed.Lucille was residing at Libby's Assisted Living facility at the time of her death and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Chilton.Lucille is survived by her children Robert Cullen of Chilton & friend Sharon Verheyen; Thomas (Linda) Cullen of Chilton; Sarah Cullen-Skarda (Joe) Skarda of New Holstein; Judy (Scott) Van Den Broek of Freedom; James (Judy) Cullen of Kewaunee; 23 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; a sister Valeria Buechel of St. Joe; sister-in-laws Carol Groeschl of Chilton and Sandy (Tom) Miller of Fond du Lac.Lucille was preceded in death by her husband James H. Cullen, son Kenneth Cullen, daughter-in-laws Sue Cullen and Vita Cullen, granddaughter-in-law Debra Cullen, grandchildren Ryan Roberts and Cullen Scott Van Den Broek, great grandchild Lana Joy Leuthner and Jayda Kyleigh Miller, her parents Anton & Veronica (Franzen) Groeschl, her father and mother-in-law James & Julia (Boettcher) Cullen, her brothers Sylvester Groeschl ; Anthony Groeschl; Leon Groeschl; sister Eileen Groeschl; sister-in-laws Magdalene Groeschl and Mary Groeschl; brother-in-law Clarence Buechel; in-laws George and Mary Cullen; Elmer and Doris (Cullen) Schmitz; Clarence and Bernice (Cullen) Schmitz; Art and Pearl (Cullen) Bruns.Friends may call at the Wieting Funeral Home in Chilton from 9:00 am until 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 6, 2020.Burial will be at the St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Charlestown.The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Libby's Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care shown to mom.