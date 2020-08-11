1/1
Lydell Laverne Newby
1933 - 2020
Lydell Laverne Newby

Lydell Laverne Newby, 87, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020, at his home in Ogdensburg, WI, after a short battle with cancer.

Lydell was born March 8, 1933, to LaVern C. Newby and Esther (Greek) Newby, in Stevens Point, WI. He attended Stevens Point elementary schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1951.

He entered the United States Air Force, serving in the 3rd AF in Europe, until his discharge in 1956. While in England, he married Yvonne B. Berneville-Claye on June 5, 1954. He returned with his wife and their daughter to Stevens Point in 1956. They subsequently had five more children together. He stayed in the Air Force Active Reserve until his discharge in 1972.

He entered college, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from UW-Stevens Point, and his Master's Degrees in Administration from UW-Madison, and Special Education from UW-Oshkosh. He earned additional credits from UW-Superior, Marquette University, and UW-Milwaukee.

Lydell became a teacher, serving first in Elkhorn, WI, before moving to Fond du Lac, WI, where he taught at Rosenow and Jefferson Schools. He served as a "traveling" Principal for Liberty, Luco, DeNevue, Fourth Street, Taycheedah, St. Peter, and TayCalMar schools, which later consolidated into a new Lakeshore School in 1974, and later served at Rosenow School, his last post. He retired in 1989, and he moved to Ogdensburg, WI in 1993 following his divorce.

He had a great love for the outdoors, working on cars or motorcycles, good home cooking, and being with his family and friends.

He served as a part-time Deputy Sheriff under eight sheriffs in Portage, Walworth, and Fond du Lac counties. He was a Boy Scout leader, and BSA Waterfront Director at Camp Shaginappi in Calumet County; Director of the Youth Center in Fond du Lac in the 1970s; Swimming, Scuba, and Lifesaving Instructor at the Fond du Lac YMCA; part of a team of Fond du Lac instructors teaching Outdoor Science summer school courses in the late 1960s; and he served five years on the American Gas Association Education Committee. Lydell also served on the town board in Ogdensburg, WI.

He was a member of Division Street/Covenant United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Black Wolf Muzzle Loaders, racing pigeon clubs (in England and various US cities), Broken Cinch Saddle Club, Association of Superintendent Curriculum Development, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, National Association of Elementary School Principals, Association of Outdoor Education, and the National Education Association. Lydell was a licensed pilot, frequently taking to the skies in his Ercoup airplane.

Lydell is survived by his six children; Donna (Stephen) Liljegren, St. Cloud, WI; Lyndell Newby Draves (special friend, James Travis), Fond du Lac, WI; Lydell II (Jennifer) Newby, Circle Pines, MN; Diana (Tom) Skottegaard, Lakeland, MN; Janwyn (Todd) Golden, Appleton, WI; and Christian Newby, Waupaca, WI. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Newby of St. Cloud, FL; his sister-in-law, Eileen Newby, Cedar Grove, WI; twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great great- granddaughter; cousins, nieces and nephews; and his constant, loyal companion - his German Shepherd dog, Titus - ever at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry C. Newby; and two daughters-in-law, Renee (Heiser) Newby, and Chariana (Dusenberry) Newby.

The family would like to thank our dear sister, Diana (and her husband, Tom) for putting their lives on hold so she could move in with Dad the last three months of his life. Her sacrifice made it possible for him to stay at home in his final days. Because of her commitment to his care, friends and family were able to visit and spend time with him as his illness progressed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 22, 2020 from 11 am to 4 pm at Lakeside Park (Kiwanis Shelter) on Promen Drive in Fond du Lac, WI. A presentation and eulogy will be held at 11:30 am. Please come and share your memories of our father with his children and their families. Burial and graveside service at Plover Cemetery, Plover, Wisconsin has taken place.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakeside Park (Kiwanis Shelter)
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Lakeside Park (Kiwanis Shelter)
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Andrew Wolf
July 16, 2020
Just to let everyone know we are having a Celebration of Life for Daddy at Lakeside Park on Sat. Aug 22nd at The Kiwianis Shelter off Promen Dr. from 11-4 pm. Please feel free to stop by and share stories about Dad! ❤
Lyndell
Daughter
July 12, 2020
Rest in Paradise Daddy!
Lyndell Newby
Daughter
July 8, 2020
Lydell Newby was my 6th grade teacher at Rosenow School, and also my wife's (two years later). He was a wonderful friend to both of us, as well as to my father Jerry Strupp. We remember Lydell with great love.
Cory Strupp
Friend
July 8, 2020
Janwyn Newby Golden
Daughter
July 8, 2020
To Lyn, and the rest of the Newby family, our sincere condolences from Dale and all of my family. Thank you for sharing your Dad with me during our time together. Mikey will miss him too. Our lives are better for having known this great man.
Dale Roberts
Friend
July 7, 2020
Daddy, thank you for being such a strong force in my life. The talks we had , the strength you taught us all and the memories I have will last forever. You are now and will be so incredibly missed. Love you to the stars and back. Forever thankful for the misprint on your Air Force papers.

Lyndie xx
Lyndell Newby
Daughter
July 7, 2020
My condolences to your entire family Donna, from a coworker back in the "Super Valu" days.
Joe Schneider
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Lydell was a wonderful role model during my teen years; many thanks are due.
Tom F.
Friend
July 6, 2020
We had a good run Dad. 61 years. I am pretty Blessed for that. Every time Im up around 10,000 feet Ill think of you sitting next to me in the co-pilot chair.
Lydell Newby II
Son
July 6, 2020
Lydell Newby II
Son
July 5, 2020
My sincere condolences to his sweet family! He and my sister Chariana had a very special relationship and I am glad she was in heaven to show him the way.
Jolene Adorna
Family
July 5, 2020
The lessons you taught me and the words of encouragement over the years will stay with me forever, Dad.
I love you now and forever,
Jam Jar
Janwyn Newby Golden
Daughter
July 5, 2020
Great man! Even tho our encounters were short, his values and being a man of honor were obvious and crystal clear. Rest In Peace great sir. Until we meet again.
Big Joe
Acquaintance
