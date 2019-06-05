Lyle A. Murphy



Fond du Lac - Lyle A. Murphy, age 80 of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born August 11, 1938, in Bessemer, MI, the oldest son of the five children of Lloyd and Laura (Wojciechowski) Murphy. Lyle was a 1956 graduate of Fond du Lac High School where he played varsity football and basketball. After high school, Lyle served in the US Army, and was a member of the Army Reserves until 1960. On August 22, 1959, Lyle married Janet Bott at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac.



Lyle went on to attend Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee, WI (now a part of Concordia University). There he graduated Salutatorian in 1963, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting while serving as Senior Class President and President of the Phi Theta Pi fraternity.



Lyle was soon hired to help start the IT Department at Speed Queen in Ripon, WI. During his MIS career, he was on the cutting edge of technologies of the times and set up warehousing systems for many companies around the country. In Ripon, he served as Cub Scout Master, the Secretary of the Ripon Men's Bowling Association, and found time to work for the Ripon City Planning Commission.



Shortly before Speed Queen was sold, Lyle was transferred to the Corporate Office of McGraw Edison in Rolling Meadows, IL in 1979 and moved the family to Crystal Lake, IL. While there, he enjoyed attending his sons' high school football, basketball, and baseball games and became the President of the Crystal Lake South High School Booster Club.



Lyle belonged to numerous business organizations and spoke at various conferences throughout his career. He will long be remembered for his incredible problem-solving skills, and creative ability to design, build, and remodel to make life better for others.



Survivors include his wife, Janet of Fond du Lac; two sons, Stephen (Julie) Murphy of Plymouth, Bob (Kerri) Murphy of Crystal Lake, IL; four grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) Murphy of Roswell, GA, Meghan (Brian) O'Connor of Woodstock, IL, Marissa (Michael) Murphy Sun of Milwaukee, Keston (Lucas) Heinen of Plymouth; one sister, Patricia Devine of Antigo; two brothers John Murphy of Greenville, SC, and Jim (Judy) Murphy of Lake Elmo, MN; one sister-in-law, Mary Frances Murphy of Shell Knob, MO; one brother-in-law, Dick (Marcia) Bott of Green Bay; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Michael Murphy.



A private celebration of Lyle's life will occur at a later date. Cremation has taken place and he will be interred at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary