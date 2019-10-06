Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
1600 South Main Street,
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
1600 South Main Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Gorske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle R. "Bob" Gorske


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle R. "Bob" Gorske Obituary
Lyle "Bob" R. Gorske

Fond du Lac - Lyle "Bob" R. Gorske, 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.

He was born on April 22, 1928, in Fond du Lac, the son of August Carl and Caroline Kant Gorske. On December 16, 1950, he married Beatrice J. Grahl, at Tabor United Methodist Church in Eden. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2016.

Bob served in the United States Army at Fort Lawton, WA from October 1946 until May 1948. He was a carman for the Soo Line Railroad for his entire career. He was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting outside on his porch and most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren and everyone's dogs.

Bob spent the last seven months living with his daughters on Ledgetop Drive. He loved watching the wildlife and would sit outside for hours in the sun quietly while interacting with the orioles that came to feed.

He is survived by his four daughters: Karen Gorske of San Angelo, TX, Linda Malson, Debra (Wayne) Carling and Paula Walser all of Fond du Lac, three grandchildren: Cameron (Nicole) Carling, Brett (Shelby) Walser, David (Colleen) Walser; his great-grandchildren: Adalynn and Asher Carling and Olivia Walser; and his brother, Charles Gorske of Gainesville, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beatrice, three sisters: Edna, Lorraine and his twin Lois Barbara, and his brother Arnold.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church or Hospice Home of Hope.

The family wishes to share their gratitude to the staff of Agnesian Home Health and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Bob and his family. They would also like to acknowledge the continued love and support from his neighbors.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now