Lyle "Bob" R. Gorske
Fond du Lac - Lyle "Bob" R. Gorske, 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on April 22, 1928, in Fond du Lac, the son of August Carl and Caroline Kant Gorske. On December 16, 1950, he married Beatrice J. Grahl, at Tabor United Methodist Church in Eden. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2016.
Bob served in the United States Army at Fort Lawton, WA from October 1946 until May 1948. He was a carman for the Soo Line Railroad for his entire career. He was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting outside on his porch and most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren and everyone's dogs.
Bob spent the last seven months living with his daughters on Ledgetop Drive. He loved watching the wildlife and would sit outside for hours in the sun quietly while interacting with the orioles that came to feed.
He is survived by his four daughters: Karen Gorske of San Angelo, TX, Linda Malson, Debra (Wayne) Carling and Paula Walser all of Fond du Lac, three grandchildren: Cameron (Nicole) Carling, Brett (Shelby) Walser, David (Colleen) Walser; his great-grandchildren: Adalynn and Asher Carling and Olivia Walser; and his brother, Charles Gorske of Gainesville, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beatrice, three sisters: Edna, Lorraine and his twin Lois Barbara, and his brother Arnold.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church or Hospice Home of Hope.
The family wishes to share their gratitude to the staff of Agnesian Home Health and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Bob and his family. They would also like to acknowledge the continued love and support from his neighbors.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 6, 2019