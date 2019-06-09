Lynda M. Suprenand



Fond du Lac - Lynda Mary Suprenand, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. She was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada on March 28, 1940 to Arnold "Bob" Gray and Mary Wilma Corbett. Her father died in 1946. In 1948 her mother remarried, and they moved to a farm in Eldorado, Wisconsin. In 1958, Lynda married Neal Suprenand and they bought a house in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on Military Road where they lived for 50 years.



Lynda settled into a full life of raising five children. Raising a family was her focus in life, enjoying weekends at her parent's farm with her children and eventually grandchildren. Throughout her life bird watching always brought her joy. One of her favorite getaways was the drive up to Thunder Bay. She loved the forests, lakes, and waterfalls of Northern Wisconsin, and the arrowhead of Minnesota, to visit her many aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially cousin Butch.



Lynda is survived by her children, Kathy (John) Wirtz, Shari Lynn (John) Hurlock, James Edward (Vicky) Suprenand, Robert Bradley (Lisa) Suprenand, and Rebecca Joan (Chris) Pauly; grandchildren, Daniel Wirtz, Ryan (Stephanie) Hurlock, Kathleen Hurlock, Elena (Dan) Kraft, Nicole (Justin) Schneider, Roxanne (Jacob) Lisenby, Bradley and Justin Suprenand, Amber, Saralyn, and Mitch Delfosse, Brittany, Abigail, Claire, Emma, and Grace Pauly; and great grandchildren, Hopper, Gibson, Gavin, Jacey, River, and Landon. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law, Bill (Sue) Suprenand, Dan (Liz) Suprenand, and Tom (Kathy) Suprenand. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister-in-law, Holly Suprenand; and stepfather, Ed Buboltz.



At Lynda's request, a funeral service will not be held. She will join her husband in a shared plot at Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Lynda's family would like to send a special thank you to Sue and the staff at Woodlands, where she lived for the last eight years, and to Eileen Steffen for being a loyal and loving friend.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019