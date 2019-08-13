|
Lyneis J. Kohlman
Mount Calvary - Lyneis J. Kohlman, 93, of Mt. Calvary, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 30, 1926, in Marblehead, the son of Benedict and Wilhelmina Gantner Kohlman. On November 14, 1952, he married Marion Albrecht, in Milwaukee, WI. Two days after his marriage to Marion, on November 16, 1952, he left to serve in the United States Army. He was a driver for the Company Commander during the Korean War. Upon his return from serving his country, he worked for Wells Manufacturing and several other jobs to provide for his family. Lyneis and Marion were dedicated dairy farmers who owned and worked the farm for most of their lives in Eden and then Dotyville.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Kohlman of Mt. Calvary, his children: Richard "Dick" Kohlman of Fond du Lac, Dianne (Donald) Theusch of Fond du Lac, Kathy (Peter) Keifenheim of Wolf Lake, Rick (Thansinee) Kohlman of Dotyville, Sandy (Jim) Imrie of Hubertus, Paula Feucht of Campbellsport and Jeff (Tracy) Kohlman of Chilton; 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Merlyn Kohlman of Eden and many additional nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Kyle Theusch, his brother, Ambrose Kohlman, and two sisters and their husbands: Aleita (Royal) Soyk and Helen (Loren) Hughes.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, with Rev. Phillip Enderle officiating. Burial to follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Pastor Phillip Enderle, Hospice Home of Hope and St. Francis Home for their care of Lyneis.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2019