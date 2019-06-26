Lynn A. Weinshrott



Fond du Lac - Lynn A. Weinshrott, 67, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Villa Loretto Nursing Home, Mount Calvary, with her husband and brother at her side.



She was born on June 14, 1952, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Shirley Hansen. On January 26, 1974, she married William "Bill" J. Weinshrott Jr. Lynn worked at the Fond du Lac Post Office for 31 years and retired in 2010. Prior to delivering mail, she worked at Wells Manufacturing.



If you were to ask, her friends would describe Lynn, they'd say she was generous, grateful, went out of the way for you, an amazing cook, a super volunteer, a mentor, and a friend to many. During the 80's and 90's she was very active for Wau-Bun Girl Scout Council. She was a troop leader for the city. At the council level, she was on the Program Committee, chairing many large events. Her most memorable event was the 75th Girl Scout Anniversary Celebration. In 1987 her husband joined the Elks Lodge 57. Over the years she volunteered hundreds of hours, chaired events, created décor for special dinners, cooked everyone's favorite deserts and eventually served as President of the Lady's Auxiliary. In 2012 she was awarded WI Elk Lady of the Year. She continued to stay very active in the WI Association of Historical Preservation and in the late 90's she was President of the Fond du Lac Humane Society. When not helping others, she enjoyed cheering on the Packers, gardening, canning for her family and friends, catering events, and rosemaling, toll & decorative painting with her high school friend, Linda.



She is survived by her husband, Bill Weinshrott of Fond du Lac, her daughter Lisa (Michael) Weinshrott Kimmel of Orlando, FL; her son, Kevin (Alicia) Weinshrott of New Lisbon; her brother Greg Hansen and his partner Cynthia Loeber of Milwaukee, two grandchildren: Maddy and Joey Weinshrott, and her cat, Bandit.



She is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Shirley Hansen, and her grandson, Noah Weinshrott.



The family would like to thank Eddie Hammer and Theresa Mayer for their extra help.



Memorials appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society or Fond du Lac Public Library.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Cremation has taken place.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420