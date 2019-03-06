|
|
Lynn A. Welles
Rosendale - Lynn A. Welles, age 68, of Rosendale, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. Lynn was born on November 14, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the son of Theodore and Edna (Nelson) Welles. He graduated from Rosendale High School, Class of 1968.
Lynn joined the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday, November 13, 1968. He spent 20 weeks in Communication Tech School in Pensacola, FL and was then stationed overseas in Morocco for 15 months. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in December 1971 and spent all of 1972 in the Reserves.
On August 23, 1975 Lynn was united in marriage to Susan Simpson. He worked for Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for over 35 years before retiring as a Machinist. Lynn loved tournament Bass fishing, bow hunting, crossword puzzles, making pies and gardening. He had a great respect for nature and the outdoors.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Sue; 3 sisters: Jean Zimmerman, Ann (Roger) Riedeman, and Ruth (Steve) Bernstein; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He is further survived by his dog, Ralphie; 4 cats; and horse, Ole. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Sydney; 2 brothers-in-law: Richard Zimmerman and Mel Loest; and parents-in-law: Don and Genevieve Simpson.
Per the wishes of Lynn, he will be cremated with no services. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Welles family during this difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019