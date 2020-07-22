M. Christine "Chris" Gurno
of Fond du Lac - M. Christine "Chris" Gurno, 78, of Fond du Lac passed away on July 20, 2020 with family by her side.
She was born May 23, 1942 in Fond du Lac, a daughter to the late Hanford J. and Leona G. (Kraus) Erickson.
Chris graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1960. On February 4, 1961 she married Richard "Dick" A. Gurno Sr. at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac.
Chris and Dick worked together as the owners of United Auto Trim. She was an organist at Presentation Church and Sacred Heart Church where she taught and directed Religious Education.
Chris lived her amazing life according to two important beliefs, faith and family. A favorite quote of hers states "Love thy God. Love thy neighbor." She instilled these values upon all her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband Dick of 59 years, 5 months and 17 days and six children: Sherry (Jerry Kawleski) Gurno, Michelle (Tony) Treleven, Richard (Tammy Freund) Gurno Jr., Colleen (William) Sonnenfeld, Troy (Maggie) Gurno and Kristopher (Suzy) Gurno all of Fond du Lac. Chris and Dick also raised, loved and parented Nikki Martinez (Brady Coffren) as her own. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Ryan Treleven, Amber (Chad) Ferman, Alex (Lyndie) Treleven, Jacob Tynan, Isaiah (Kris Hess) Sonnenfeld, Megan (Chad) Weber, Raeanna (Brent) Ferman, Corissa (Drew Glaeser) Sonnenfeld, Jared (Mackenzie) Sonnenfeld, Cole Gurno, Hannah Gurno and Madeline Gurno; 19 great grandchildren; three sisters: Rita Gross-Hahn, Lynda Streeter and Penne (Stan) Raymond; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Hanford and Leona and granddaughter Kristian M. Tynan Neumann.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:00 noon to 3:15 pm at Lakeside Park Pavilion, Fond du Lac, with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 pm.
Inurnment will be in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Cemetery.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.