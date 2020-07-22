1/1
M. Christine "Chris" Gurno
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Christine "Chris" Gurno

of Fond du Lac - M. Christine "Chris" Gurno, 78, of Fond du Lac passed away on July 20, 2020 with family by her side.

She was born May 23, 1942 in Fond du Lac, a daughter to the late Hanford J. and Leona G. (Kraus) Erickson.

Chris graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1960. On February 4, 1961 she married Richard "Dick" A. Gurno Sr. at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac.

Chris and Dick worked together as the owners of United Auto Trim. She was an organist at Presentation Church and Sacred Heart Church where she taught and directed Religious Education.

Chris lived her amazing life according to two important beliefs, faith and family. A favorite quote of hers states "Love thy God. Love thy neighbor." She instilled these values upon all her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Dick of 59 years, 5 months and 17 days and six children: Sherry (Jerry Kawleski) Gurno, Michelle (Tony) Treleven, Richard (Tammy Freund) Gurno Jr., Colleen (William) Sonnenfeld, Troy (Maggie) Gurno and Kristopher (Suzy) Gurno all of Fond du Lac. Chris and Dick also raised, loved and parented Nikki Martinez (Brady Coffren) as her own. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Ryan Treleven, Amber (Chad) Ferman, Alex (Lyndie) Treleven, Jacob Tynan, Isaiah (Kris Hess) Sonnenfeld, Megan (Chad) Weber, Raeanna (Brent) Ferman, Corissa (Drew Glaeser) Sonnenfeld, Jared (Mackenzie) Sonnenfeld, Cole Gurno, Hannah Gurno and Madeline Gurno; 19 great grandchildren; three sisters: Rita Gross-Hahn, Lynda Streeter and Penne (Stan) Raymond; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hanford and Leona and granddaughter Kristian M. Tynan Neumann.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:00 noon to 3:15 pm at Lakeside Park Pavilion, Fond du Lac, with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 pm.

Inurnment will be in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Cemetery.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:15 PM
Lakeside Park Pavilion
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Lakeside Park Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sippel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the fond memories comfort you and help you smile as you remember Chris.
Judy Erickson Feyen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved