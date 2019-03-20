Mabel A. Handy



Fond du Lac - Mabel A. Handy, 79, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Maple Meadows Assisted Living. She was born in Waushara County on Friday, July 21, 1939, a daughter of Walter and Ruth (Vollmer) Priebe. Mabel was a 1957 graduate of Lomira High School. On Saturday, January 9, 1960, Mabel married Kenneth Handy in Oshkosh. This past January, they celebrated 59 years of marriage.



Mabel had been a resident of Maple Meadows Assisted Living for the previous ten months and she was well known for stealing snacks during her time there. She will be remembered for being the feistiest, sassiest, and most stubborn woman that you couldn't help but love!



Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; three children, Louis (Cheryl) Handy of Clintonville, and their five children, Rebeka, Rachel, Amber, Cheran and Caleb; Michelle (Scott) Holzmen of Fond du Lac, and their two children, Brady and Joe; Nicole (Craig) Mayborne, her two children, Lindsey and Austin Wagner, and Lindsey's son, Jaspir; a brother, Russell (Bonnie); and a sister, June. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Bethhaven Handy; two brothers, Walter, Jr. and Fred "Fritz"; and three sisters, Evie (Jim), Lucy and an infant, Linda.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service begins at 5:00 PM with Pastor David Haugly officiating. Private burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery will take place Monday, March 25, 2019.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary