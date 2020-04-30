|
|
Mabel I. Pownell
Fond du Lac - It is with great sadness that the family of Mabel I. Pownell, 82, of Fond du Lac, announces her peaceful passing on April 30, 2020 at her home.
Mabel was born May 12, 1937 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Edwin F. and Marion I. (Potter) Miller, and granddaughter of the late Arthur and Sadie (Quinney) Potter. On September 8, 1979 she married Robert E. Pownell in Westfield, WI. Mabel was a stay at home mother. She enjoyed playing cards, dice, and bingo. She always bet $1.00 against the Packers. For years she enjoyed camping and fishing. Mabel was a member of the Waupun Legion Auxiliary where she helped in the kitchen at various events. She was Sergeant at Arms for a few years. Mabel was very proud of her native heritage as a member of the Brothertown Indian Nation. She organized the annual picnic for many years where she made and donated quilts. She helped gather family information for the book "A Man Called Sampson." She loved to make dreamcatchers and made thousands for the tribe and also gave to special people that came into her life. Mabel was a proud Grandma, Nana, Grams, and Great-grandma, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, playing cards or dice.
Mabel is survived by her children: Dawn (Dan) Kraintz of Fond du Lac and their three boys, Chad (Brianne) Webster and their children, Jack and Seth of Beaver Dam, Jory (fiance´e, Ashley Wachholz) and their son, Kane of Fond du Lac, and Adam Parzy of Fond du Lac, Lloyd "Punky" Webster Jr. (fiance´e, Robin Schendell) of Waupun and his daughter, Angelica Webster (Mike Bille) and their three sons, Axle, Darion, and Jarik of Waupun, Melissa (Bobby) Kavonius of Waupun and their children Keisha (Trevor Jagdfeld) of Fond du Lac, Morgan (Hunter Turnes) and Alex of Waupun, Annette Pownell and her son, Raiden Garcia of Fond du Lac, estranged son, Gordon Webster and his family, her brothers, Edwin (Lynn) Miller of Fond du Lac, Robert Miller of Colorado, John Miller of Fond du Lac, and Frank Miller of Fond du Lac, her sisters, Darlene Drew of Fond du Lac, Betty (Dale) Lemke of Fond du Lac, and many nieces and nephews.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, three brothers, Ervin, Eugene, and Marvin Miller, four sisters, Irene Shady, Helen Peterson, Margaret McCullough, and Rose Davis, a niece, and two nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the compassionate caregivers from Generations Hospice for their extended care of Mabel.
Private family services will be held at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with burial at Forest Mound Cemetery.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020