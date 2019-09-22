|
Mabel Schumacher
North Fond du Lac - Mabel Schumacher, 97, of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Touchstone Living Center. She was born February 5, 1922 to William and Elizabeth Gernetzke Mertz, in the town of Lowell, Dodge County. She married Arthur Schumacher on November 28, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 15, 1987. She farmed with her husband, until they retired in 1977. She was active in volunteering at the lunch programs for Winnebago Lutheran Academy, St. Paul's Lutheran School, and also for the Fond du Lac Senior Center lunch program. She was a member of St. Paul's Ladies Aid and a member of WLA Ladies Auxiliary. Mabel loved crafting and sewing, making many quilts for children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Joann (Dick) Williams of Van Dyne and Rosalie Roeder of Fond du Lac; two step sons, Eugene Schumacher of Van Dyne and Gerald (Gloria) Schumacher of Rosendale; two step daughters, Eileen Sales of Muscatine, IA and Jane Pruetz of Menomonee Falls. She is further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; one sister, Vida Stueber of Fond du Lac; one brother, Ervin (Ruth) Mertz of West Bend; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur; one son-in-law, Sherman Roeder; two step sons-in-law, Gary Sales and Kenneth Pruetz; two step daughters-in-law, Bernice Schumacher and Carol Schumacher; grandson, Troy Williams; an infant brother, Rohen Mertz; two brothers, Otto (Marlene) Mertz and Lyle Mertz; five sisters, Iva (John) Meyer, Hilda (Dale) Maas, Mae (Clarence) Schwensow, Della Mertz, and Erna Mertz; and brother-in-law, Clarence Stueber.
The visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:30 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Avenue, North Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday at church. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Eldorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Mabel's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019