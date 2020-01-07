Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Madonna Pershing
Madonna Sue Pershing


1952 - 2020
Madonna Sue Pershing Obituary
Madonna Sue Pershing

Van Dyne - Madonna Sue Pershing, 67, of Van Dyne died Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Sue was born on August 25, 1952 in Grimes, Iowa the daughter of Leonard and Norma Larson. On June 3, 1978 she married Vernon Pershing in Norwalk, Iowa. Sue worked for the CN Railroad for 22 years as an industrial service representative, retiring in 2010.

She is survived by her husband; three sons, Jason (Dawn) Moore of Oshkosh, Joshua (Heather) Pershing of Oshkosh and Allen (Christina) Pershing of Wilmington, NC; eight grandchildren, Noah Pershing, Cody Moore, Raquel Moore, Tristan Moore, Randy Ochoa, Erika Ochoa, A.J. Pershing and Trevor Pershing; and one brother Charles Larson. Sue is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home in Fond du Lac and again on Saturday January 11 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
