|
|
Major Robert "Bob" Joseph Seal
Fond du Lac - Major Robert "Bob" Joseph Seal lost his battle with lymphoma and passed away peacefully on the 6th of April, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida at the age of 70. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he bravely served our nation until his retirement with full honors.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joann; children: Paul (Heidi), Paula; step-children: Chris (Lisa), Kelly (Jessica), Christie (Bob), & Brandon (Krista); siblings: William, Barbara (Tom), Benjemen (Liz); grandchildren: Alexis, Ariana, Alijiah, Austin, Emma, Amelia; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Noah; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is prec eded in death by his parents, Edward & Mary; sibling, Elizabeth; spouse, Jo; and step-son, Eric.
Bob was born on September 26, 1948 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Edward and Mary Seal. Soon after he graduated from L.P. Goodrich high school in 1966, he was drafted and then subsequently enlisted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. When he was deployed to Seoul, South Korea, he met and married his first wife, Young, and had two children. Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh with a degree in Political Science. He finished his degree and completed ROTC to become an officer in the Army. Later in life he met his wife Jo, while working in Washington D.C. Together they moved to Florida and enjoyed many wonderful years before Jo's passing. Bob spent his last few years with his third wife Joann and enjoyed traveling, working in his yard, and becoming quite the craftsman in his retirement.
Bob was a wonderful husband and father. He believed family was everything. He was an incredibly sweet and generous man. He reveled in his goofiness and always had an ever-present smile, even up to day he died. He was passionate about politics and sports. He shared that passion with his family as he watched his beloved Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers play. If you wanted to have a conversation with Bob, mention anything about family, politics or sports and he was hooked.
A celebration of Bob's life is scheduled for 10:30 am on April 27th at the US Army Reserve Center, 9851 East 59th Street, Indianapolis, IN 66236. There will be doughnuts (Bob's favorite) and lunch to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life. It will be a casual affair and we'd love if you turn out in a Bob shirt (https://www.cafepress.com/+bob+t-shirts) that he would wear often.
We would love for you to share any memories and condolences to https://www.forevermissed.com/robert-seal
In lieu of flowers, please help us honor Bob and his goofiness by donating to his family's Team in Training site: http://tinyurl.com/TeamBobSeal. It is our quest to help cure the disease that took Bob's life.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019