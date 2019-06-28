Manfred "Manny" Reinbacher



Fond du Lac - Manfred "Manny" Gerhard Reinbacher, age 80, passed away on June 23, 2019 at his home in Fond du Lac.



Manfred was born on January 27, 1939 in Sheboygan Wisconsin to Alfred and Elfriede Reinbacher. After graduating from high school, Manfred served in the US Navy which included multiple tours in the Mediterranean aboard the USS Randolph.



After serving his Country, Manfred returned home and married Jean Van Engen on September 8, 1962. They moved to Milwaukee where he started his 35-year career at the Department of Motor Vehicles. They moved to Fond du Lac in 1964 where they raised their two daughters together.



Manfred was a part of the Volkswagen Club of Sheboygan in the 1950s, participating in many of the rallies. Manfred was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Manfred enjoyed traveling to all of the 50 states and many countries abroad with his family and friends. He was a master wood worker who touched the lives of his family, friends and church community with his projects.



Manfred continues to help others through his organ donation.



Manfred is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean; daughters, Marjorie (Mark) Schmitz of Appleton and Laura Reinbacher of Little Chute; grandchildren, Amanda and Trevor Schmitz; brother, Alfred Reinbacher; brother-in-law, Rodney Van Engen.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Sonia Nelson and Beverly Van Engen.



SERVICES- Manfred's family will greet relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Monday July 1st 2019 at 9:00 am to 10:45 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent St, Fond du Lac, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Military Honors will follow the service at Church.



Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhone.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from June 28 to June 29, 2019