Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Bellmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella K. Bellmer


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella K. Bellmer Obituary
Marcella K. Bellmer

Oconomowoc - Marcella K. Bellmer, 97, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She was born in January of 1922, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Herbert A. and Marie Todd. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School, Class of 1940. On October 16, 1948, she married Merritt A. Bellmer, at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2000. Marcella worked as a secretary for Fond du Lac Public Recreation Department for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going shopping.

She is survived by her children: Alice (Bob) Rast of Oconomowoc and Alvin (Sue) Bellmer of Menasha; her grandchildren: Jenifer Rast, Scott (Malerie) Rast, Brooke (Dan) Kahler, Margot (Anthony) Diercks and Brenna Bellmer; her great-grandson, Damon Kahler and her twin great-granddaughters: Yarra and Ydra Diercks, and her sister, Dorothy Fritz of Fond du Lac.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Merritt, her brother, Harold Todd and her sister, Viola Wille.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now