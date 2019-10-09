|
Marcella K. Bellmer
Oconomowoc - Marcella K. Bellmer, 97, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
She was born in January of 1922, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Herbert A. and Marie Todd. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School, Class of 1940. On October 16, 1948, she married Merritt A. Bellmer, at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2000. Marcella worked as a secretary for Fond du Lac Public Recreation Department for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going shopping.
She is survived by her children: Alice (Bob) Rast of Oconomowoc and Alvin (Sue) Bellmer of Menasha; her grandchildren: Jenifer Rast, Scott (Malerie) Rast, Brooke (Dan) Kahler, Margot (Anthony) Diercks and Brenna Bellmer; her great-grandson, Damon Kahler and her twin great-granddaughters: Yarra and Ydra Diercks, and her sister, Dorothy Fritz of Fond du Lac.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Merritt, her brother, Harold Todd and her sister, Viola Wille.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019