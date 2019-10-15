|
Marcelline E. "Marcie" Gundert
Fond du Lac - Marcelline E. "Marcie" Gundert, age 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Francis Terrace. She was born on Tuesday, August 10, 1926, in Jericho, Wis., the daughter of Bruno and Clara (née Freund) Schneider. Marcie attended school in Jericho. On Tuesday, May 13, 1947, she married Ralph Gundert at Holy Trinity Church in Jericho. He preceded her in death on Wednesday, June 12, 2002.
Marcie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bowling, gardening, walking and creating beautiful floral arrangements. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many of whom received her hand stitched quilts, crocheted afghans, and fleece blankets. Marcie was a member for many years and past president of the Mt. Calvary Legion Auxiliary Unit 454 and was honored with the 6th District Outstanding Auxiliary Member Award. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Agnes Hospital for eight years and worked at the polls for elections. She was a member of the Calvary Homemakers Club and served as a tour guide for many day trips with the group. Marcie was a member and Past President of the St. Peter's Altar Society, served on the Parish Council, and sang in the choir for many years. She continued to sing in the choir while a resident of St. Francis Terrace. Marcie and Ralph also loved singing with the Longbranch Choir with many of their Holyland friends.
Survivors include four children, Mary Anne (Dick) Bertram of Fond du Lac, Carol (Lyle) Birschbach of Fond du Lac, Jack (Karen) Gundert of Malone and Ralph (Tracy) Gundert, Jr. of Beaver Dam; twelve grandchildren, Doug, Shelly and Jeff (Kristin) Bertram, Jodi (Will) Greer, Jessica (Nels) Quackenbush, Tracy (Nick) Lisowe, Mike (Sarah) Gundert and Tim (Sarah) Gundert, Angie (Andy) Smedberg, Jaycee, Corey, Shelby Gundert, Theresa (Brandon) Loomer; twenty-two great-grandchildren; six siblings, Germaine Mand, Dolores (Ronald) Reinl, Alphonse (Ella Mae) Schneider, Romilda (Donald) Schmitz, Franklin (Virginia) Schneider and Evelyn Pavlicek; and one brother-in-law, Ed Koenigs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Ralph; parents, Bruno and Clara; an infant son, Gerard Joseph Gundert; a grandson, Brian Gundert; a brother, Melvin Schneider; a sister, Mildred Koenigs; three brothers-in law, Gilbert Mand, Marvin Muellenbach, and Lou Pavlicek; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Schneider.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Peter Church, N8079 Church Rd. in Malone. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM with burial in the parish cemetery to follow the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of the St. Agnes Hospital Emergency Room as well as that of St. Francis Terrace and Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019