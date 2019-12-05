Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Marcia A. Rymer


1942 - 2019
Marcia A. Rymer Obituary
Marcia A. Rymer

Fond du Lac - Marcia A. Rymer, age 77, of Fond du Lac, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on March 26, 1942, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Ralph and Leora (Johnson) Rosenberg. Marcia worked at Lakeland Care for many years as a special needs caregiver. She was an active member of Lighthouse Christian Church.

Marcia was a beloved mother, friend, and caregiver of Nathan. Marcia lived a life of selfless giving to others; feeding the hungry, providing a home to those who needed shelter. There was never a need that was too great or too lowly, no one was ever denied help. She was aided in her compassionate care by many close friends especially Karen, Janie, and Darlene and so many others too numerous to list.

She is survived by her greatest treasures her three children, Debbie (Tom) Kaemmerling of Menomonee Falls, WI, Lori Beth (Glenn Solitaria) Torres of Thousand Palms, CA, Stephen (Myla) Rymer of Montclair, VA; four grandchildren, Melissa (Drew), Kristen (Gabe), Michelle (Eric), Noah; eight great-grandchildren, Leilene, Cole, Khali, Christian, Ariana, Liam, Belle, Penelope Mae all of CA; one brother, Ronald Rosenberg of Fond du Lac; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two aunts, Thelma Johnson and Alleata McCowen.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12 noon at Uecker-Witt Funeral, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at Rienzi Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
