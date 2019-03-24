|
Marcy J. Smith
Pelican Lake - Marcy J. Smith, age 55, of Pelican Lake, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Mary Hospital in Rhinelander, WI. Marcy was born on April 9, 1963, in Pigeon, MI, daughter of Jane (Guisbert) Rosenthal of Bad Axe, MI and the late Martin Rosenthal. Pigeon, MI is also where she graduated from Laker High School in 1981. Marcy married Jeffrey Smith on November 8, 1986, in Bad Axe, MI. Jeff was her loving partner-in-crime for 34 years. Together, they have two daughters, Kailey & Bekka, and her family meant the world to her.
After raising her family, Marcy had careers in the administrative, manufacturing, and insurance industries. Marcy was the co-owner, along with her husband, of Engineered Wood Products in Fond du Lac and was currently employed at Society Insurance, based in Fond du Lac, where Marcy proudly obtained her Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate.
Marcy loved meeting new people, making friends, and being the most joyous soul in the room. Her laugh could be heard far and wide and you'd soon be joining in with the contagious laughter. Marcy will be remembered as an honest and loving woman, an avid gardener, a jewelry creator, and a fantastic cook & baker. Marcy also enjoyed going on many adventures with her husband, which included spending time on the pontoon boat and exploring the UP of Michigan.
Marcy's survivors include her husband, Jeff of Pelican Lake, WI; two daughters, Kailey (Partner, Alex Steele) Smith of Madison, WI and Bekka (Fiancé, Nathan Litt) Smith of Appleton, WI; mother, Jane Rosenthal of Bad Axe, MI; a sister, Cheri (Lee) Toups of Flushing, MI; two brothers, Brian (Dawn) Rosenthal of Pigeon, MI and Scott Rosenthal of Manistique, MI; her mother-in-law, Pat Smith of Caseville, MI; brother-in-law, Kris Smith of Somerville, MA; and sister-in-law, Robyn Smith of Fond du Lac, WI. Marcy is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and countless friends. Marcy was preceded in death by her father, Martin Rosenthal, father-in-law, Robert Smith, and brother-in-law, Steve Smith.
Celebrations of life will be held in Wisconsin & Michigan. On April 6, 2019, we will celebrate Marcy at Michiels Bar & Grill in Menasha, WI from 11AM to 3PM. A toast to Marcy will occur at 1PM and please choose to wear bright, cheerful colors. The Michigan celebration will occur on May 18, 2019 at a family's residence outside of Elkton, MI. More details to follow.
Online condolences can be left at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 24, 2019