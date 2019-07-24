Margaret A. Barboza



Fond du Lac - Margaret A. Barboza, 74, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 6, 1945 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Angeline Freismuth Du Fay. Margaret worked for Wells Manufacturing and Alliance Laundry Systems retiring in 2008. On June 10, 2000 she married Juan R. Barboza in Fond du Lac. Margaret enjoyed camping, swimming, gambling and singing.



She is survived by her husband, Juan; daughter, Angeline (Thomas) Dickmann of Howards Grove; step children, Dominique Barboza of Fond du Lac, Juan Barboza Jr. of Berlin, and Jessica Barboza of Wisconsin Dells; two grandchildren, Jessica and Matthew Weber; four step grandchildren, Octavio, Martin, Dymetri, and Jade; her brother, Robert Du Fay of Fond du Lac; twin brother and sister, Butch (Peggy) Miller of Greenville and Donna Champeau of Appleton. She is further survived by her aunt, Elizabeth Freismuth of Fond du Lac; mother-in-law, Maria Barboza of Laredo, TX; sisters-in-law, Diana, Anna, Leti, Velma, Jacqueline, and Frances all of Texas; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Paul Brian Schroeder; aunt and uncle, Teresa and Frank Scannell; and brother-in-law, Dick Champeau.



The visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.



