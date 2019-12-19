|
Margaret A. Landfair
Fond du Lac - Margaret A. Landfair, age 81, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Middlesex, England. Margaret moved to the United States in 1963. On July 28, 1983, she married Donald L. Landfair in Forsyth, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2011. Margaret was a beautician for many years. She enjoyed gardening and plants.
Survivors include two children, Debbie Shea of Fond du Lac, Gary Shea of Temple, TX; one grandson, Beau Shea. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and 2 sisters.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019