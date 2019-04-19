|
Margaret Buwalda
Waupun - Margaret Buwalda, 100, of Waupun, left The Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born February 27, 1919 in New Holland, SD, the daughter of Henry and Anna DeJong Bos. On March 31, 1944 she married Sam Buwalda in Waupun. The couple farmed in the Waupun area for 35 years. Margaret was a committed and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and will remain in their hearts forever. Margaret was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.
Margaret is survived by two daughters: Leann (Bill) Vander Woude of Lake Worth, FL, and Velma (Meldon) Elgersma of Pardeeville; three sons: Larry (Joanne) Buwalda of Waupun, Calvin (LuAnn) Buwalda of Neshkoro, and Bruce (Kathy) Buwalda of Waupun; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jessie Snyder of Bellingham, WA; a sister-in-law, Ruth Buwalda; and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Buwalda, in 2004; a son, Mitchell; a grandchild, Timothy Buwalda; two brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Now we rejoice that she is with the Lord Jesus Christ in her Heavenly Home. We will meet again.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 19, 2019