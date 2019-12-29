Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Cloud Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Cloud Church
Margaret Forstner

Fond du Lac - Margaret (Irish) Theresa Forstner, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Sage Meadows Senior Living in Fond du Lac.

Margaret was born on February 22, 1934, in Boston, MA, to Patrick and Alice (Canny) Mc Laughlin. She was a 1953 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

On October 16, 1954, Margaret married Roger in West Warwick, RI. Roger preceded Margaret in death on January 17, 1998.

Margaret was a parishioner at St. Cloud Church. She served as an active volunteer for various organizations including the Heart Center at Appleton Medical Center, St. Cloud VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Christian Mothers group. She enjoyed baking, decorating, and traveling. She was a phenomenal cook, especially known for her schaum tortes, Christmas fudge and Christmas cookies. Above all, Margaret found profound joy spending time with her dear children and grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Katherine Wyngaard of Hortonville, Joyce (Paul) Wenig of Delafield; two sons, Dennis (Barbara) Forstner of New Holstein, Craig (Mary) Forstner of St. Cloud, WI; eight grandchildren, Eric Wyngaard, Tyler Wenig, Stephanie Wenig, Jacqelyn (Tim) Wagner, Mark (Marki) Forstner, Adam (Kelly) Forstner, Jennifer Forstner, and Michael (Sara) Forstner; six great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Patricia) McLaughlin of RI.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters, Mary Aldrige, Sarah Solomon, Irene Fonde, Annabelle Mc Laughlin; two brothers, Billy Mc Laughlin, John (Sandra) Mc Laughlin; and a son-in-law, Gary Wyngaard.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St. Cloud Church on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held at church from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at St. Cloud Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made for St. Cloud Church.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Sage Meadow Senior Living and Generations Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Forstner family with arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019
