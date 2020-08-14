Margaret J. Roeglin Laning
Fond du Lac - Margaret J. Roeglin Laning, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on October 27, 1938 to the late Frank and Rose (Becker) Multerer in Fredonia, WI.
Margaret married Wayne Roeglin on November, 8, 1958 at Immaculate Conception in Saukville, WI and he preceded her in death in October 1997.
She married John Laning Sr. on January 19, 2003 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in July 2013.
Margaret was a housewife and loved her brandy old fashioned sweets. She loved traveling with her husband John to Florida and with her friends Sylvia and Julie to Graceland, Biltmore Estates and many other places. Margaret enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her five sons, Terrence Roeglin, Thomas (Mary) Roeglin, Timothy (Connie) Roeglin, Todd Roeglin and Bryan Roeglin; one step-daughter, Kim (Chris) Merrill; one step-son, John (Lisa) Laning, Jr.; grandchildren; step grandchildren; great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Rose Multerer and special friends, Guy and Sylvia Preisler and their daughter, Julie Jolitz. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Roeglin and John Laning Sr; her parents; one brother Harold Multerer and other relatives.
SERVICES: Margaret's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way in Fond du Lac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in the Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Community.
