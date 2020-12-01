Margaret L. Kelly
Fond du Lac - Margaret L. Kelly, 92, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born August 28, 1928 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Harry and Kathryn Kelly. Margaret was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish and on January 9, 2006 was professed into the 3rd Order of St. Francis. Margaret was a waitress for 35 years, retiring in 1990. She loved to travel.
She is survived by her goddaughter, Margaret (Mark) Marks of Montello; brother, Daniel (Carmelita) Kelly of Florida; six nieces, Julianne Trewin of Fond du Lac, Cherie "Casey" (Mark) Deibert of Fond du Lac, Jackie (Mark) Garey of Maine, Linda Holmes of Nebraska, Kristine Bold of Minnesota, and Kathaleen Reams of Florida; four nephews, Bruce (Nancy) Trewin of Sheboygan, Thomas Kelly of Florida, David Stephens of Maine, and Daniel Stephens of Oregon; and nephew in-law, Steve "Doc" Bowen of Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Lou (John) Trewin, Loretta (Al) Elliot, and Maxine ( Lester "Mick") McKnight; brother, James E. Kelly; sister in-law, Kristine Kelly; three nieces, Elverine Thomas, Sharon Bowen, and Connie Smith; and other relatives and friends including Rachel and Lydia.
The visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM following the visitation. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
