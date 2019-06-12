|
Margaret L. "Micki" Wackett
Waupun - Margaret L. "Micki" Wackett, 79, of Waupun, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of her Savior on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Anchor Communities in Brandon.
Micki was born May 25, 1940 at Jump River in northern Wisconsin, to George and Theresa (Lampman) Remmenga. On October 12, 1957 she married the love of her life, Donald Wackett.
Micki will be mourned by her soul mate, Don, her husband of almost 62 years; her five daughters whom she adored and was very proud of: Sherry (Bob) Bengsch of Waupun, Anne (Dave) Urbanek of LaCrosse, Carol Straks of Waupun, Julie (Dean) Schulz of Waupun, and Sara (Jeff) Gebhard of Brandon. Micki was an intensely proud and caring grandma to: Adam (Jennifer) Bengsch, Sara Kuhl, Nick Straks, Erin Straks, Beth (Mike) Westemeier, Brent Schulz, Ryan Schulz, Chelsea (Joe) Stigens, and Cody Gebhard. Being a great-grandma to Carissa Metz, Karley Miller, Brody, Bailey, and Brianna Bengsch, Averie Straks, Mason Westemeier, Ethan and Everett Schulz, and Kayden Garczynski was another of life's joys for her. Micki is further survived by her sister, Janet Klawitter; her brothers: Harold (Cathy Stephens), Larry (Betty), Gary, and Mike (Starla) Remmenga; brothers-in-law: Gene (Millie) and Larry (Sandy) Wackett; sister-in-law, Kathy (Jim) Core; and several nieces and nephews.
Micki was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa and George Remmenga; two sisters: Patricia Borth and Roberta Von Loh; two brothers: Clarence who died in infancy, and Ralph Remmenga; a sister-in-law, Mary Anne Remmenga; a stillborn son, Dennis Wackett; two nieces, Jill and Tammy; a nephew, Patrick; and her husband's parents, Cliff and Leona Wackett.
Micki enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, sewing, listening to Brewer and Packer games, and she loved music. She loved her computer, playing computer games, and she wrote a book that was published. In 1972, Micki was honored by Waupun's Chamber of Commerce as Waupun's Mother of the Year which was extremely gratifying for her. Micki was a wonderful cook and she baked mountains of cookies, cupcakes, bars, and pies for her family, her daughter's classes at school, and friends. Her jobs were all food oriented too. She was a cook at the Corner Restaurant, several Waupun grocery store deli departments, and worked at a CBRF home, cooking and caring for 16 developmentally delayed adults, a job which she truly loved. Mickey was reborn into faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior later in life and was baptized as a sign of that faith in November of 2005 at Edgewood Community Church. She loved her faith and took great comfort in knowing where she was going when she died.
A memorial service for Micki Wackett will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun with Rev. Mike Giebink officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service. A lunch will be held at the church following the service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 12, 2019