Margaret LaBode
Margaret LaBode

Campbellsport - November 2nd, 2020 marked the day Margaret Lucille LaBode (née Kullmann) reunited with her beloved husband, Richard Leo LaBode, in the afterlife. At the age of 84, she passed away peacefully and painlessly in The Kathy's Hospice.

Margaret spent her life on the shores of Long Lake, where she was a loved and admired staple of the community. People knew her from running the Kettle Moraine Resort and her long years working at Benson's Hideaway, but most of all, she will be remembered for her bold, vivacious spirit, loyalty, and strength of will. She lived a decisive, spontaneous life and enjoyed sharing it with others right until her final days.

A dedicated homemaker, Margaret is survived by her five children, Renée (Daniel) Burkhardt, Phillip (Claudia) LaBode, Cheryl LaBode (Michael Zuber), Pamela (late Steven) Hayward, and Patricia (Jeff) Johnson. Her memory will also live on through eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

If you wish to pay your respects, visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th 2020 at Shepherd of The Hills Parish, W1562 County Road B Eden, WI 53019, 10-12 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at noon with procession to Sacred Heart Cemetery for gravesite service in Dundee.

Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shepherd of The Hills Parish
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Shepherd of The Hills Parish
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
Guest Book sponsored by Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport

