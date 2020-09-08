1/1
Margaret M. Shafer
Margaret M. Shafer

Fond du Lac - Margaret M. Shafer, age 95, of Fond du Lac, passed on into eternal life on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Woodlands Assisted Living. She was the daughter of Fred and Josephine (Stratz) Snider of rural Fond du Lac. Margaret was born on July 14, 1925, in Fond du Lac. She grew up on a farm and did have to walk a mile to school. Margaret graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School, class of 1943. On November 16, 1946, she married Sidney W. Shafer. He preceded her in death on October 9, 1990. Margaret resided in Rosendale until 1993. She worked at Green Giant in summers in the lab taste testing the peas and corn. She was a crossing guard in Rosendale for many years and loved interacting with all the children. She was also a proud volunteer at St. Agnes Hospital. Margaret was most proud to be a member of the 1st Armored Division Association and attended several reunions. She loved to show her patriotism, play solitaire, and do crossword puzzles. She rarely used a dictionary.

Survivors include four children, Sidney R. and Judy (Leemon) Shafer, Paul and Diane (Shaudvitis) Shafer, Allan and Joan (Johnson) Shafer, Jim and Ann (Shafer) Perkins; one brother, Paul (Janet) Snider; she loved spending time with her ten grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. They always made her laugh/snort. They picked her up in a limo, spent a weekend with her, shared a cocktail or two, and appreciated her stories. She also has twenty great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sidney; one son, Joseph; three brothers, John, Wilson, and David Snider; two sisters, Joan Simon and Mary Hanley.

Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Rosendale Cemetery.

Special thank you to Woodlands Assisted Living, Sue Milligan and staff, and Agnesian Hospice Hope.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rosendale VFW, C/O Jim Zahn, 204 Adams St, Rosendale, WI, 54974.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
