Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Mary Church - Holy Family
59 E. Merrill Ave
Fond du Lac., WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mary Church - Holy Family
59 E. Merrill Ave
Fond du Lac., WI
Margaret M. "Marty" Wilderman


1921 - 2019
Fond du Lac - Margaret M. "Marty" Wilderman, 97, of Fond du Lac, entered eternal life surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Stephenson, Mich. on Sunday, September 11, 1921, a daughter of Morris and Ella (Guimond) Tebo. Marty graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1939. On Monday, March 29, 1943, Marty married Robert "Bob" Wagenknecht at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. Bob served in the US Navy (USN) as an Aviation Ordnance man (AOM2). Stationed aboard ship in the Pacific Theater, his aircraft was shot down on April 29, 1944. On Tuesday, July 17, 1945, Marty married Kenneth Wilderman in Durham, N.C. They were married for fifty-two years and had a long and happy life together. They lived in Fond du Lac and spent a few years traveling to Lakeland, Fla. for the winter months. He preceded her in death on Wednesday, May 28, 1997.

Marty was employed at Mercury Marine in Plant 4 for thirty-one years retiring on February 1, 1984. She taught ceramic classes in her home for many years while working at Mercury. After retirement, she volunteered in the craft shop at the Fond du Lac Senior Center for 16 years. Marty was an avid Brewers, Packers and UW Badger basketball and football fan. She enjoyed crafts and reading books. Marty loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed meeting people, and many became lifelong friends. Marty was a member of St. Mary Church - Holy Family.

Survivors include two daughters, Sue (Bob) Siewert of Fond du Lac and Mary (Bill) Olson of Sun City, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Linda (David) Contreras of Fond du Lac and Todd Humleker of Kronenwetter, Wis.; nephews, nieces, cousins and many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bob; her second husband, Kenneth; six siblings, Clayton (Rose) Tebo, Ervin (Helen) Tebo, Howard (Bertha) Tebo, Morris (Sally) Tebo, John (Pearl) Tebo and Florence Detert; two brothers-in-law, Glen Wilderman and Harold Wilderman; two sisters-in-law, Jane Wilderman and Helen Wilderman; nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Mary Church - Holy Family, 59 E. Merrill Ave. in Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Cremation will follow the services with a private burial in Estabrooks Cemetery to take place at a later date.

Marty's family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided to Marty by the nurses, staff and sisters of Hospice Home of Hope.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
