Margaret Pennings
Fond du Lac - Margaret Pennings (nee Schuppe), of Fond du Lac, age 94, died on January 1, 2020. She was born June 7, 1925 in Fond du Lac WI. Her parents were ethnic Germans who immigrated to the United States from Russia in 1912. She graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1951, and within a few months traveled to the Middle East to serve as a medical missionary. She served as a missionary in Kuwait and Bahrain in several capacities (nurse, teacher, secretary and accountant) over the coming decades. She returned to Fond du Lac in 1980, where she volunteered with Hospice. Margaret met Dr. Alfred Pennings in Bahrain and they married in 1956. They had one son, Steven, currently a professor at the University of Houston in Texas. Margaret was a member of Grace Church in Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Margaret, her parents Fred and Anna, her siblings Samuel, Margaret, Fred, Anna, Betty, Martha and Marie, and her husband Alfred. She is survived by her brother Samuel, son Steven and many nieces and nephews. She is especially grateful to her niece Kathy for her care.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 1-2 PM at Grace Church, 163 E. 18th St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 2:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020