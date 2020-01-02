Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Church
163 E. 18th St
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Church
163 E. 18th St
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pennings


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Pennings Obituary
Margaret Pennings

Fond du Lac - Margaret Pennings (nee Schuppe), of Fond du Lac, age 94, died on January 1, 2020. She was born June 7, 1925 in Fond du Lac WI. Her parents were ethnic Germans who immigrated to the United States from Russia in 1912. She graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1951, and within a few months traveled to the Middle East to serve as a medical missionary. She served as a missionary in Kuwait and Bahrain in several capacities (nurse, teacher, secretary and accountant) over the coming decades. She returned to Fond du Lac in 1980, where she volunteered with Hospice. Margaret met Dr. Alfred Pennings in Bahrain and they married in 1956. They had one son, Steven, currently a professor at the University of Houston in Texas. Margaret was a member of Grace Church in Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Margaret, her parents Fred and Anna, her siblings Samuel, Margaret, Fred, Anna, Betty, Martha and Marie, and her husband Alfred. She is survived by her brother Samuel, son Steven and many nieces and nephews. She is especially grateful to her niece Kathy for her care.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 1-2 PM at Grace Church, 163 E. 18th St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 2:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now