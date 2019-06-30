Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
St. Petersburg, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
St. Petersburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Schmitz


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Schmitz Obituary
Margaret Schmitz

- - Schmitz, Margaret, age 78, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1940 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Frederic and Evelyn (Knopke ) Janke. Margaret was a dedicated teacher and Principal for 10 years. She was very active in her community, within her church, and in local volunteer organizations. Margaret is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard H. Schmitz; son, Timothy L. Schmitz (Tricia); grandchildren, Jonah, Aidan, and Madison; as well as many other family members and friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1:30-2:30pm with a Funeral Mass to immediately follow at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Margaret will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now