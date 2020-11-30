Margaret "Marge" Zehren
Kewaskum - Margaret "Marge" Zehren, 93, of Kewaskum, passed away on November 28, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Marge struggled with Alzheimer's disease for the last ten years. Her long goodbye is now over.
Marge was born on June 23, 1927, in LeRoy, the daughter of the late Alois and Elizabeth (nee Gindt) Feucht. On October 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Aloysius "Al" Zehren at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Al preceded Marge in death on May 6, 2014. Al and Marge built and operated the A&W Restaurant in Kewaskum from 1960-1975. Marge was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed entertaining, playing cards, making rosaries and all crafts, especially crocheting, quilting, and knitting.
Those Marge leaves behind to cherish her memory include three daughters, Rose Nelson of Mequon, Joan Hoerl of Mound, Minnesota and Jane Zehren of Whitefish Bay; six grandchildren, Heidi (Mike) Rezba and Travis Nelson (fiancé, Heidi Richter), Kristin (Nathan) Wagner, Casey (Megumi) Kuester, Alison and Megan Huckenpahler; seven great-grandchildren; a fond niece, Mary (Dennis) Larsen; three siblings, Rudy Feucht, Geraldine Krebs, and Gertrude Roets; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marge was preceded in death by her four siblings, James Feucht, Marcella Clark, Betty Emmer, and Charlotte Schacht.
Due to current restrictions, her daughters held a private service for their Mom. A Memorial Mass and a celebration of their Mom's life will be held at a later date.
