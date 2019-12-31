|
Margarita "Margaret" A. Canales
Fond du Lac - Margarita "Margaret" Ann Canales, 63, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Margaret was born on June 25, 1956 in Corpus Christi, TX to Manuel and Manuela Ybanez. She would eventually come to reside in Sheboygan, WI in the early 1970s, and Fond du Lac, WI in the late 1980s.
Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, going shopping, and cooking, and she loved watching the Food Network and Investigation Discovery. She enjoyed watching football, tennis, and wrestling with her youngest son, who she loved and cherished more than anything. She loved spending time with her children, and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Margaret is survived by four daughters: Maria "Becky" (Ignacio), Christina (Martin), Isabel (Du Wayne), Trina (Abby), and four sons: Andres Jr., Regino (Leah), Juan, and Tomas; 16 grandchildren: Mathew, Ignacio, Esteban, Carlos, Dimitri, Damian, Giavanna, Regino Jr., Claire, Vanessa, Dominick, Isabel Abrianna, Russell, Steven, Steffany, and Brooklynn, and six great-grandchildren: Easton, James, Mary, Oliver, Jeremiah, and Allysyn.
She is further survived by 5 brothers: Domingo (Spring), Joe (Donna), Martin (Donna), Oscar, and Ricardo, and 6 sisters: Mary (Mike), Eva, Julie, Alma, Sarah (Candelario), and Elizabeth (Hector), numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andres Canales Sr., her parents, brothers: Pablo, Manuel Jr., Daniel, Robert, and Jaime, an infant sister, and a sister Georgianne.
SERVICES: A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, at 3:00 PM. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 PM until the time of services.
