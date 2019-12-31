Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Canales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita A. "Margaret" Canales


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarita A. "Margaret" Canales Obituary
Margarita "Margaret" A. Canales

Fond du Lac - Margarita "Margaret" Ann Canales, 63, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Margaret was born on June 25, 1956 in Corpus Christi, TX to Manuel and Manuela Ybanez. She would eventually come to reside in Sheboygan, WI in the early 1970s, and Fond du Lac, WI in the late 1980s.

Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, going shopping, and cooking, and she loved watching the Food Network and Investigation Discovery. She enjoyed watching football, tennis, and wrestling with her youngest son, who she loved and cherished more than anything. She loved spending time with her children, and her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Margaret is survived by four daughters: Maria "Becky" (Ignacio), Christina (Martin), Isabel (Du Wayne), Trina (Abby), and four sons: Andres Jr., Regino (Leah), Juan, and Tomas; 16 grandchildren: Mathew, Ignacio, Esteban, Carlos, Dimitri, Damian, Giavanna, Regino Jr., Claire, Vanessa, Dominick, Isabel Abrianna, Russell, Steven, Steffany, and Brooklynn, and six great-grandchildren: Easton, James, Mary, Oliver, Jeremiah, and Allysyn.

She is further survived by 5 brothers: Domingo (Spring), Joe (Donna), Martin (Donna), Oscar, and Ricardo, and 6 sisters: Mary (Mike), Eva, Julie, Alma, Sarah (Candelario), and Elizabeth (Hector), numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andres Canales Sr., her parents, brothers: Pablo, Manuel Jr., Daniel, Robert, and Jaime, an infant sister, and a sister Georgianne.

SERVICES: A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, at 3:00 PM. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 PM until the time of services.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now