Margitta Furnner
Appleton - Margitta (Born) Furnner passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and began her journey to Heaven Sunday, October 25th, 2020, in Appleton. Gitta struggled with metastatic breast cancer for eight years and fought a courageous battle. The Cancer finally took over her body, robbed her of her strength, and she could fight it no longer. For complete obituary and details of her upcoming Celebration of Life, please visit: https://wichmannfuneralhomes.com/
obituary/ and search for her name.