Sister Maria Casetta
Manitowoc - Sister Maria Casetta, age 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died October 26, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
She was born February 11, 1925 in Almon, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Lee and Esther (Paugel) Casetta. The former Pearl Joyce Casetta entered the convent in 1939 and professed her vows in 1943. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, and a Master of Theology Degree from College of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois. Sister Maria served as a teacher at St. Paul, Wrightstown; St. Agnes, Green Bay and St. Pius X, Appleton, all in Wisconsin; and at St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois. She was Directress to Aspirants at Holy Family Academy, Manitowoc and was a religion teacher while there. Sister Maria was a Director of Religious Education for many years while at Holy Redeemer, Two Rivers and St. Bernard, Appleton, Wisconsin. She took on various tasks while ministering with the Sisters at San Damiano, Slinger and St. Francis Convent and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. Since 2014 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, one brother and sister-in-law: David (Patricia) Casetta, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sr. Maria was preceded in death by her parents: Lee and Esther (Paugel) Casetta, her brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold (Hilda) Casetta, Patrick (Marie) Casetta, Gerald (Lola) (Luvina) Casetta, and one sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie (Barry) Hess.
A Memorial Mass for Sister Maria will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
