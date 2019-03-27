Maria D. "Dora" Fields



Fond du Lac - Maria D. "Dora" Fields, age 91, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on September 9, 1927, in Alpine, TX, the daughter of Gregory and Paula (Carrasco) Uranga. On August 9, 1952, she married Melvin Fields in San Lorenzo, CA. They then moved to Fond du Lac that year and Melvin preceded her in death on September 24, 2002. Maria enjoyed reading, puzzles, and watching the Game Show Network. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her children, Debra (Bill Roberts) Fields, Janet Fields, Victoria Fields, Barb Fields, Chuck Fields, Juanita (Jim) Shulfer, Timothy Fields, Roy (Jenny) Fields; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Barnhardt; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Anna Fields; three sisters; two brothers.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12 noon at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019