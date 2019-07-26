|
Maria "Panchita" F. Rios
Fond du Lac - Maria "Panchita" F. Rios, 63, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 3, 1955 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the daughter of Feliciano and Juanita Cortes Rios. Panchita worked for Friday Canning Company, Quality Packaging, and most recently Oakfield Enterprise. Maria's faith was very important to her and she was one of the first members of the Hispanic community at St. Mary's Church, Holy Family Parish where she was an active member. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother, Juanita Rios of Fond du Lac; her sister, Juanita (Silvestre) Alvarez of Fond du Lac; nieces and nephew, Nina (Nate) Lambaren of Milwaukee, Jose Alvarez of Fond du Lac, and Veronica (Tom) Rutland of Milwaukee; and many other relatives in Mexico. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Felipa Cortes; her father, Feliciano Rios; and her brother, Miguel Rios.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Holy Family Parish. Cremation has taken place and burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 26 to July 28, 2019