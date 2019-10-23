Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Marian J. Wohler

Marian J. Wohler Obituary
Marian J. Wohler

Fond du Lac - Marian J Wohler 88, a lifelong resident of Fond du Lac passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 14, 1931 in Fond du Lac daughter of Lillian and John Mitchell. In 1949 she graduated from Fond du Lac High School. On September 20, 1950 she married the love of her life, Eldon Wohler at the Church of Peace. She worked at Canvas Product for a few years and then retired to become a full time house wife when her first son was born in 1955. Marian and Eldon enjoyed taking Saturday and Sunday rides and then when dad retired they went on many longer trips. After the kids were grown our parents enjoyed the companionship of their Cocker Spaniels which always amazed us as mom never liked dogs when we were younger. In her later years once Eldon passed nothing made her happier than visits from family.

Survivors include sons: Jamie (Debbie) and John (fiancée Tracie Doyle), four grandchildren, Brian, Kyle, Hannah and Dakota Wohler, a great granddaughter Payton, a sister-in-law Alice Mitchell and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon in 2013, her son David in 1989, her sister, Bette Hall and her brother, William Mitchell.

Private services for family will be held at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 26th from 9 to 10 with a brief service to follow. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Fond du Lac Area Foundation in her name. A special thank you to the staff of Home Instead who enabled us to keep mom at home for her final years, keeping the promise that was made to our dad.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
