Oshkosh - Marian Lillie Nimmer, 90, formerly of Van Dyne, passed away peacefully at Arborview Manor on April 1, 2020. Marian was born to the late George and Ella (Ulrich) Matulle on January 12, 1930 in Oshkosh. On September 23, 1950, Marian married Duane Nimmer and together they had three daughters. He preceded her in death on April 29, 1987.
Marian worked for Live Oak Tupperware Party Sales and for KMart. With Duane, she delivered the Fond du Lac Reporter for many years in the rural Van Dyne Area. She was a Charter Member of the Van Dyne Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of St. John's Church Women, St. John's Senior Saints and for 47 years, she was a Sunday School teacher. She volunteered at the St. John's Daycare.
Marian is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Stanley) Stahmann, Shirley (Michael) Kempinger, and Grace (Daniel) Brown; brother, Melvin Matulle; stepsisters, Arlene Janowski and Lillian Korth; stepbrother, Wilmer Ulrich; grandchildren, Jennifer (Heath) Ruetten, Todd (Melissa) Stahmann, Megan (Justin) Retzleff, Joseph Kempinger, Adam (special friend Ashley Schrank) Kempinger, Kyle Brown and Alec (Emily) Brown; and great grandchildren, Hadley, Tenna, Wesley, Maeli and Hudson due in June. She is further survived by three nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Nimmer; stepmother, Florence Matulle; stepsisters, Alice Potratz, Eleanor Reid and Marie Boyce; stepbrothers, Robert Ulrich and Gordon Ulrich; sister-in-law, Betty Matulle; and infant sister, Elaine.
Due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a private family service was held. A public service will be held at a later date.
A memorial will be established in Marian's name.
The family would like to thank the Arborview staff and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful loving care they gave Marian for the last two years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020