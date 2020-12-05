Marian Martin Wojtalewicz
Campbellsport - Marian Elizabeth (neeErnisse) Martin Wojtalewicz, 88, formerly of Campbellsport passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira. She was born on August 13, 1932 in Sheboygan County, the daughter of Melvin and Florence (nee Zettler) Ernisse. Marian married Melvin Martin on September 17, 1952. After Melvin's death on January 20, 1973, Marian married Ben Wojtalewicz on April 29, 1977. She worked at Amity in West Bend for 35 years. Marian enjoyed visits Up North by her sister Delores, fishing, gardening, polka music and spending time with her grandchildren. Marian loved a good rummage, nick knacks, a good fish fry and a midnight snack of ginger snaps and oreos.
Survivors include her sons Allan (Angie) Martin and Keith (special friend June Marx) Martin, stepson Gary (Janice) Wojtalewicz, son-in-law Darwin Ebert, grandchildren Karla (Chad) Schulz, Chad Martin, Nick (Danielle) Martin, Troy Martin, Shawn (Therese) Martin, Shelly (Jason) Gutche, Kristin Wojtalewicz and Kara (special friend Cody Warner) Martin, great grandchildren Cody Martin, Matthew and Abby Gutche and Finnegan and Emma Martin, brother Donald (Shirley) Ernisse, sister Phyllis Faber, sister-in-law Darlene Ernisse, brother-in-law Lloyd Fellenz, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, husband Ben, daughter Cherylann Ebert, brother Sam Ernisse and sisters Delores Bandle and Betty Fellenz.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 6430 County Road D, Allenton. Rev. Steven Bode will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday December 12th from 10:00 am until time of service at the CHURCH.
The family extends a special thank you to the Caregivers at Hope Health and Rehabilitation /Senior Living, Agnesian Hospice Hope and Pastor Bode.
