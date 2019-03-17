|
|
Marian McMahon
Portage - Marian McMahon, age 90, of Portage, Wisconsin, died peacefully on March 14th, 2019.
Marian was born in Caledonia Township on May 28, 1928, to Thomas and Agnes Ramsay. She was married to Robert McMahon of Portage in 1952, and they moved to Fond du Lac Wisconsin in 1967. She returned to Portage in 2005 .
Marian loved life. She loved her family and friends deeply, but also derived great joy from cooking, gardening, travel and her favorite past time, shopping. She dressed to the nines, but wouldn't hesitate to kick off her shoes to cross the creek at Durward's Glen or to pick fresh flowers or a ripe vegetable in her garden. Her laugh was contagious and her heart, bottomless.
Marian is survived by her children, Robert McMahon (Kyle) of Rhinelander, William McMahon (Lori) of Hartford, John McMahon of Fond du Lac, Lorraine McMahon-Meisinger of Baraboo, and Jane McMahon (Lisa) of Poynette. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin Meisinger of Phoenix, Arizona, Jessie Meisinger of Loveland, Colorado, Holly Meisinger of Baraboo, Kate Bressler Cutsforth (Tom) of Green Bay, Emily McMahon of Oconomowoc, Tim McMahon of Madison, Casey Malwitz (Adam) of Oakfield as well as her great-granddaughter Linley Bressler-Cutsforth, and many dear nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sisters Billie Utesch (Dale) of Tomah and Beth Hitchcock (Jim) of Rockville, Maryland.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert McMahon, her son-in-law Philip Meisinger, and her siblings Agnes James, Ronald Ramsay, Ellsworth "Tom" Ramsay, Margaret Ramsay and Doris Schleicher.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Caledonia Presbyterian Church on State Rd. 78, from 10:00 AM to noon on Friday, April 5th. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon. A luncheon will follow at the Caledonia Town Hall. Interment at Shanks Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in the name of Marian McMahon be directed to the Portage Public Library or Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Her family wishes to thank the staff at the Meadows and Oak Park Place for the loving care they provided to Marian in her final weeks.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019