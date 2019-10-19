|
Marian "Toots" Runge
Campbellsport - Marian "Toots" (Treiber) Runge, 94, of Campbellsport, died on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1925, in Campbellsport to Oscar and Mathilda Treiber. Toots graduated from Campbellsport High School as Valedictorian in 1943 and on June 4, 1947 she married Edward D. Runge at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. They were married for 58 years before Edward's passing in 2005.
Toots was a kind, gentle soul who was devoted to her family, friends, and neighbors. Anyone who visited her home received a warm welcome that usually involved homemade cookies or sweets of some sort. Toots loved to garden and had a green thumb that could make nearly anything grow. She was always happy to share the bounty of her garden with others when they stopped by.
When she wasn't gardening, Toots loved to go fishing. After Edward retired, they drove their RV to Canada and spent several weeks fishing there each summer. In the winter, Toots could be found with her feet up and a set of crochet hooks moving back and forth as she worked on a new afghan. Among her family members, she was well-known for her sweet poems that she presented at birthdays and showers. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved music.
Toots is survived by her children: David (Sandie) of Menomonee Falls; Jane (Ronald) Furlong of Plymouth, MN; Donald (Alice) of Fond du Lac; Joyce (Ronald) Beck of Oakfield; Gary (Pauline) of Fond du Lac; thirteen grandchildren: Derek (Amber) Runge; Lisa Runge; Kate (Vincent) Conley; Collen (Benny) Schulteis; Tony (Mandy) Runge; Sheila (Steven) Spaulding; Emily (Jeremiah) Tetzlaff; Benjamin Beck; Dustin (Miranda) Beck; Zachary (Lynne) Runge; Lucas Runge; Abigail Runge; Elena Runge; and twelve great-grandchildren: Jayden Runge, Grayson Runge, Grace Conley, Grant Conley, Isaac Runge, Natalie Spaulding, Molly Spaulding, Isaiah Tetzlaff, Naomi Tetzlaff, Collin Beck, Logan Beck, Delaney Beck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her brother Melvin, and her son, John.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport with Rev. Mark Jones officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Burial of cremated remains will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Villa Loretto.
Toots' family would like to thank the staff of the Villa Loretto for their special care and compassion.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019