Marianne Timblin
Campbellsport - Marianne D. Timblin, 82, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home with her family gathered around her.
She was born on July 9, 1937 in the Town of Forest, the daughter of Alfred and Dorothy Schaefer Engel. On Nov. 24, 1957, Marianne married William "Bill" Timblin at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Dotyville. They farmed together on the Timblin homestead in the Town of Osceola. Bill and Marianne started their trucking business in the 1960's and formed TTI in 1977. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Parish and the Campanile Society of the Milwaukee Archdiocese. Marianne enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and casino trips. But most of all she enjoyed family time and that so many family members were involved in the family business. She was also a great supporter of many charities and local organizations.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons Bill (Sue) of Campbellsport and Mike (Amy) of Eden, her daughters Jeannie Timblin, Diane (Mike) Gantner and Janet Lorrigan all of Fond du Lac, her grandchildren Chrissy (Doug), Billy (Lisa), Jake (Kaitlin), Rhonda (Harold), Billy (Tracy), Mike (Shera), Jill (Ian), Chad (Tracy), Patrick (Missy), Michael, Mason, Morgan and McCoy, her great grandchildren Will, Madelyn, Emma, Dax, Dane, Lenny, Myles, another great-granddaughter due in July, Greta, Estella, Sienna, Addison, Michael, Ian, Ireland, Killian, Jensen, Gianna, Breleigh, and Kaylie. She is further survived by her siblings Roger (Gloria) Engel of Eden, Carolyn (Gordon) Immel and John Engel (Susie Bowe) all of Fond du Lac, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill on April 15, 2014, her in-laws George and Veronica Timblin, her son-in-law, Pat Lorrigan, her brother Allan (Sheila) Engel, her sisters Mona and Barb Engel, her brother-in-law Henry (Carole) Timblin, his sister-in-law Mary (Robert) Crofts, her grandsons Cole and Celton Timblin and her Godson James Crofts.
A Visitation will be held on Sat. March 7th from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Rd. B, Eden with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 pm. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Eden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Parish or Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Agnesian Cancer Center, St. Agnes Hospital and Hospice Hope, Patty, Jackie, Jodi, Visiting Angels, and LuAnn Biddick for all their compassion and care.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020