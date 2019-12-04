|
Marie C. Kraus
Malone "St. Peter" - Marie C. Kraus, age 92, of Malone "St. Peter", passed away with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary.
She was born February 2, 1927, in Fond du Lac to Benedict & Marcella (Guelig) Sabel.
On August 22, 1953, she married Lawrence Kraus at St. Brendans Catholic Church in Springvale.
Marie had worked at Beyer's Apple Orchard, Infant Sock Company, and did housekeeping for various clienteles. She and her husband, Lawrence also farmed their entire married life in the Town of Taycheedah near St. Peter.
Marie was a member of the Mount Calvary American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, was a former 4-H Leader, and the Christian Womens Society at St. Peter Church. She enjoyed playing bingo & cards, bowling, square dancing, watching the Packers and baseball, and tending to her garden.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence of 67 years of marriage; her seven children, Alan (Jeri Ann) Kraus of Malone, Dale (Karen) Kraus of Malone, Glen (Barb) Kraus of rural Campbellsport "Armstrong", Lyle (Laura) Kraus of Milton, WI, Sandy (Alan) Lietz of Fond du Lac, Gary (Lori) Kraus of St. Cloud, and Janice (Larry) Kain of Fond du Lac; 15 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren with the 15th Great-Grandchild expecting in February; her brothers and sister, Gordon (Inez) Sabel, Donald (Lois) Sabel, and Agnes Perry; sisters-in-law, Artis Sabel, Myrtle Sabel, Nora Sabel, Esther Schumacher, Mary Kraus, and Bernice (Delbert) Sabel; her brother-in-law, Clarence (Sarah) Kraus. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Benedict & Marcella Sabel, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gilbert (Dorothy) Sabel, Charles Sabel, Oscar Sabel, Harold Sabel, and Richard Sabel; her sister, Gladys (Jerry) Langenfeld; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Henry & Ceceil Kraus; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donald Perry, Stella (Clarence) Schaefer, Mildred (James) Murphy, Edward Schumacher, Sylvester Kraus, and Marcelline (Elmer) Sabel.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Marie's family at the church in Mount Calvary on Saturday morning, December 7th from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM.
Marie's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Sisters & staff at the Villa Loretto for their excellent care given to her; "God Bless Them".
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019