Fond du Lac - Marie Claire Ninneman, age 88, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Woodlands Assisted Living. She was born on December 25, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth (Meier) Abitz. On October 29, 1955 she married Gordon Ninneman at Church of Peace. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1989. Marie loved gardening and caring for children which kept her young at heart.



Survivors include one daughter, Margie (Steve Schoderer) Perleberg of Merritt Island, FL; three grandchildren, Bryan (Brianne) Perleberg of Phoenix, AZ, Tyler Ninneman of Green Bay, and Heidi (Karl) Kuhr of Green Bay; three great-grandchildren, Harlie, Ryden, Harper; her brothers and sisters, Harold "Harry" (Pat) Abitz, John (Barb) Abitz, Doris (Ronald) Rymer, Raymond (Lois) Abitz, Frank (Karen) Abitz, Rose Abitz, Barbara Abitz, and Clifford (Peggy) Abitz; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her only son, Dean Ninneman on January 18, 2018; her step-mother, Bernice (Schultz) Abitz.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1-3 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Burial will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



