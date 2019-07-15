Sister Marie Endres, CSA



Fond du Lac - Sister Marie Endres, CSA, baptized Emma Walburga, died peacefully July 11, 2019, at St. Francis Home, Fond du Lac, WI.



Emma Endres was born in Waunakee, WI, on October 26, 1923, to Aloysius Leo Endres and Monica Schwab Endres. She was the eighth child in a family of twelve, including eight girls and four boys. Farming was the family business.



Emma entered St. Agnes Convent in 1938 and, as Sister Marie, made her profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1943. Sister Marie received a BS in Education from Marian College of Fond du Lac, WI, in 1957. She then earned an MEd, with an emphasis on reading, from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI, and an MRE in Religious Education from St. Meinrad School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN.



Sister Marie was dedicated to the education ministry throughout her life. She taught primary grades for 40 years in WI, Il, IN, and PA. For a total of 14 of those years, she was a teaching principal: at St. Mary, Eden, WI; St. Lawrence, Muncie, IN; and St. Mary, Nanty Glo, PA. Sister served for 10 years as the receptionist in the main office at St. Mary's Springs High School. When she retired from full-time roles in school, she volunteered as a foster grandparent at St. Patrick and St. Joseph Schools, Fond du Lac for 16 years. In 2013 Sister Marie became a resident at Nazareth Court and Center.



Sister Marie Endres was preceded in death by her parents Aloysius Leo Endres and Monica Schwab Endres; her brothers Leo, Aloysius, Matthias, and John; her sisters Rutilla Paar, Cyrilla Dahmen, Sister Yvonne Endres, CSA, Dolores Ganser, Monica Statz and Lillian Acker.



Sister is survived by her sister, Sister Rebecca Endres, CSA; her many nieces, nephews, other relatives; and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.



Visitation for Sister Marie Endres will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at Nazareth Court and Center, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. A prayer service will be held July 19, at 11:00 a.m., at Nazareth Court and Center Chapel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. Father Ken Smits, Capuchin, will be the presider. Additional services and burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, Waunakee, WI.



Memorials can be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.



The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center/St. Francis Home and Hospice Hope for their care of Sister Marie in her last years.



Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Agnes. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 15 to July 17, 2019